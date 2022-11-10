Real Madrid will face Cadiz in their home for the last La Liga match before the international break. Real Madrid vs Cadiz is scheduled for November 11, 2022 (Friday) at 2:00 am (IST) and will be held in the home of the Spanish Giants, Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid coming for a defeat this Tuesday which cost them their top position in the league and it was their first loss of the season. The 19th-place Cadiz has only one loss and one win in their last five matches and the rest of them resulted in draws. UCL 2022-23 Round of 16: Real Madrid Draw Liverpool, PSG To Face Bayern Munich in Knockout Round.

The Ballon D’or winner Karim Benzema and the team's main defender Antonio Rudiger are yet again set to miss another matchup due to their injury concerns. Similarly to the previous match, the youngster Rodrygo will be the focal point of the attack and Toni Kroos will most probably be making his appearance after being left out of the previous match due to suspension.

As for the Cadiz side, their right-back Hernandez will be missing the game after seeing a red due to two bookable offences in the match against Getafe. Cadiz coach Sergio will have to make major changes in the defensive lineup as both his center backs-Victor Chust and Fali suffered injuries in the last bout. Jose Mari might be seen playing alongside Juan Cala at the back in Bernadeau.

No doubt Real Madrid will be the favourites to win the clash, they have no room for errors as they currently stand five points behind the first place with a match in hand. Losing this would result in a greater struggle in the league, but the possibility of happening so is far less. Cadiz has only won one match in their last five games, which was against Atletico Madrid, and will they be able to once again create an upset against the other Madrid side.

When is Real Madrid vs Cadiz, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Real Madrid vs Cadiz, La Liga 2022-23 match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu. The game will be held on November 11, 2022 (Friday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 02:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Cadiz, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the Sports18 to catch the Real Madrid vs Cadiz live action on their television sets. Fans in India can watch the match live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Cadiz, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

La Liga 2022-23 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Cadiz clash.

