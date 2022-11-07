The fixtures for the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Round of 16 are set as the remaining teams have been drawn against each other. Liverpool will face off against Real Madrid in a repeat of last season's final. Former champions Bayern Munich will take on Paris Saint Germain. Meanwhile, Spurs meet Milan in another fixture as Borussia Dortmund take on Chelsea.

Bring it on! 👊 Which tie can't you wait for?#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/tiWnYYTdXj — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 7, 2022

