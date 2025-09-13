La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The La Liga 2025-26 matchday four fixture will see Real Sociedad hosting the Spanish giant Real Madrid. Real Sociedad are winless in their first three games. They suffered a close defeat against Real Oviedo in their last game before playing two draws in the new season of La Liga. Ahead of the match against Real Madrid, players like Mikel Oyarzabal and Carlos Soler will look to step up for Real Sociedad. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match? Here’s the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, has won every single game so far in the top-tier Spanish league under the new manager, Leverkusen gaffer Alonso. Jude Belligham, who is recovering from his shoulder injury, is expected to miss Madrid's upcoming clash. Ferland Mendy and Endrick are also sidelined with their respective injuries. The Spanish giant has secured three wins and is currently sitting at the top of the La Liga 2025-26 standings. Madrid will look to continue their winning momentum when they face Real Sociedad.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Date Saturday, September 13 Time 7:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Reale Arena Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Spanish Giants Real Madrid will take on Real Sociedad in the La Liga 2025-26 on Saturday, September 13. The Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid match is set to be played at the Reale Arena. The La Liga 2025-26 match will start at 7:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live on television in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid La Liga online viewing options. Fan Invades Pitch To Click Selfie With Kylian Mbappe During WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid Club Friendly 2025 in Austria, Frenchman Obliges (Watch Videos).

How to Watch Live Streaming of Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India. Fans can watch the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live streaming online on its app and website, but only at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass worth Rs 499. Expect a quality game of football with Real Madrid securing an easy win.

