Club football has started to resume again, now that the September international break is over. Spanish giants Real Madrid CF are scheduled to play against Real Sociedad next in La Liga 2025-26. Los Blancos are currently leading the LaLiga points table, being one of only two sides with an all-win run in the ongoing Spanish top-tier, with a +5 GD, compared to Athletic Club Bilbao, who have same nine points as Real Madrid, but with +3 GD. Real Madrid are leading the race after three matchweeks due to their superior attack, with Kylian Mbappe in front with three goals, also leading the charts. Real Madrid 2-1 Mallorca, La Liga 2025–26: Arda Guler, Vinicius Junior Score As Los Blancos Win Third Straight League Match To Take Lead in Standings (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

The Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 is the fourth match for both sides in the ongoing competition. The match will be played at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, starting at 7:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, September 13. While Real Madrid have an all-win run, hosts Real Sociedad are yet to win one. Fans looking forward to know if La Liga 2025-26 current top-scorer Kylian Mbappe will be playing in the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid football match will get their answers below.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match?

The 26-year-old star French forward Kylian Mbappe is fully match-fit and actively training with the rest of the Los Blancos side. Head coach Xabi Alonso has also named the player as a part of the squad. So, in all possibilities, Kylian Mbappe is expected to play in the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match. Kylian Mbappe Picks France Teammate Ousmane Dembele as Ballon d’Or 2025 Favourite, Rules Out Barca Star Lamine Yamal From Race With Cheeky ‘He Plays for Barcelona’ Remark.

Kylian Mbappe Training in Real Madrid Squad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid)

Xabi Alonso must be eager to maintain the side's all-win run, especially when playing against a side with no victories in La Liga 2025-26. But, in a match away from home, playing after almost two weeks of international break, it's not as easy as it looks. So, minimal experiments can be observed. Having said that, Kylian Mbappe, the top scorer, is speculated to start as the striker in a 4-3-3 formation.

