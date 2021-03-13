In a bizarre incident on the football field, a referee was seen urinating on the pitch before the start of a cup match in Brazil. The referee, Denis da Silva Ribeiro Serafim, was caught on camera taking a leak without pulling his shorts down before the start of the Copa de Brasil match between Boavista and Goias. The incident occurred on March 11 (Thursday). The referee was seen peeing when the cameras panned on him as the commentators were introducing the match officials. Two Kangaroos Disrupt Football Game As They Were Spotted Hopping on the Ground in New South Wales (Watch Video).

The commentators failed to notice the act of the referee but fans were quick to point out the urine running down the referee’s pants. The video has since gone viral on the internet. This was certainly a first on the football field. In the video, the referee can be seen loosening his shorts. He then takes a glance behind him before taking a leak. Hilariously, the referee was standing in the middle of the pitch and was urinating just some steps away from the match ball. Take a look at the video. Video of Russia Football Team Captain Artem Dzyuba 'Masturbating' Goes Viral, Star Player Dropped After Leaked Clip Surfaces on Internet.

Referee Urinates on Football Field

o que rolou???? pic.twitter.com/liSt9PtA2I — Buteco das torcedoras (de 🏡) (@bdtorcedoras) March 12, 2021

Fans also later pointed out a wet patch on the referee’s shorts to confirm their doubts. Reportedly, the referee had run out of time to urinate in the changeroom and decided to pee on the pitch. The incident occurred at the Elcyr Resende stadium in Saquarema near Rio de Janeiro. Boavista went on to win the match 3-1 against Goias. But their performance was overshadowed by the referee’s act.

