Most of the times, the animal just take our sorrow and the blue feels, with their innocence. They may not realise it, but they always do. When a video was shared by user Sharri Castellari on social media featuring two kangaroos, it was bound to spread joy and laughter across the internet. The Kangaroos were spotted hopping on open ground, disrupting an ongoing football game in New South Wales, Australia. Those who live in the country, or ever visited, spotting a Kangaroo at play won’t be a new sight. But invading a pitch, during a football match, is a rare sighting. The video went viral, so much, that even official Twitter handle of Australia Football League as well shared the clip. Kangaroo Enjoying on Football Pitch in Australia Will Take Away Your Monday Blues, Watch Pics and Video.

In the past, we have seen many other animals, including cats and dogs, halting a game, as they innocently play at the ground. But marsupials running on the football field, is not an everyday occurrence. The Kangaroos hopping and running on the ground was from a football game in New South Wales. Not much information is available immediately, but the clip did make its way to go viral on social media. The video shows the marsupials running on the field, as footballers wait and watch the animals, hopping around them. “Community footy is back in New South Wales, and the locals are...jumping...for joy,” NFL captioned the tweet while sharing the video.

Watch the Video:

"Put him in the ruck!" Community footy is back in New South Wales and the locals are...jumping...for joy 🦘 #AFL 🎥: Sharri Castellari pic.twitter.com/dNA0VMMZC4 — AFL (@AFL) July 18, 2020

Isn’t it an adorable video? Like we mentioned already, Kangaroo antics are a common sight to many parts of Australia. But only a few of them were astonishing enough to go viral. They are known to be very strong animals. Any violent confrontation with them is likely to become a painful affair for humans. The marsupials’ physical greatness is evident in many videos shared on social media over the years.

