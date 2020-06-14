Coronavirus in India: Live Map

RM vs EIB Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Real Madrid vs Eibar Football Match

Jun 14, 2020 05:34 PM IST
RM vs EIB Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Real Madrid vs Eibar Football Match
Eden Hazard (Photo Credits: Getty)

Real Madrid (RM) will take on Eibar (EIB) in their first match back from the coronavirus suspension. RM vs EIB match will be played on June 14, 2020 (Sunday) at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium, as Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu is under renovation. With Barcelona winning yesterday, Zidane’s men need to register a win to keep the pressure on the league leaders. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Real Madrid vs Eibar, can scroll down below. Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST.

Just before the league was suspended, Real Madrid lost their top spot to Barcelona as Zinedine Zidane’s men suffered a 2-1 defeat against Real Betis as La Masia graduate Christian Tello scored the winner. This will be a good opportunity for La Blancos to close the gap against their rivals and with an added boost of Eden Hazard, they will be the favourites to do so. Zinedine Zidane Tells Real Madrid to Adopt World Cup Mentality for La Liga Finish.

Meanwhile, Eibar also have an added boost ahead of this game as with Mallorca, Leganes and Celta Vigo all losing their matches, the team from the Basque country could pull away from the relegation zone but it will be tough ask as Gonzalo Escalante and Ivan Ramis are unavailable.

Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019-20, Draem11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois (RM) is in good form and should be you keeper for this game.

Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019-20, Draem11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Raphael Varane (RM), Ferlan Mendy (RM), Sergio Ramos (RM) and Bigas (EIB) should be the players in your backline.

Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019-20, Draem11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Papakouli Diop (EIB), Pedro Leon (EIB), Casemiro (RM) and Eden Hazard (RM) should be the players in your team.

Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019-20, Draem11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Karim Benzema (RM) and Sergi Enrich (EIB) should fill the remaining two slots in your team.

Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019-20, Draem11 Team Prediction: Thibaut Courtois (RM) (GK), Raphael Varane (RM), Ferlan Mendy (RM), Sergio Ramos (RM), Bigas (EIB), Papakouli Diop (EIB), Pedro Leon (EIB), Casemiro (RM), Eden Hazard (RM), Karim Benzema (RM) and Sergi Enrich (EIB).

Eden Hazard (RM) is coming back from injury but can be selected as your captain for this game and former Madrid player Pedro Leon (EIB) should be selected as your vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 05:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

