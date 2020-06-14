Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Zinedine Zidane Tells Real Madrid to Adopt World Cup Mentality for La Liga Finish

Football AFP| Jun 14, 2020 09:54 AM IST
A+
A-
Zinedine Zidane Tells Real Madrid to Adopt World Cup Mentality for La Liga Finish
Zinedine Zidane (photo Credit: Getty)

Madrid, June 14: Zinedine Zidane wants Real Madrid to treat their remaining 11 games in La Liga like a World Cup as they aim to overhaul Barcelona to win their second league title in eight years.

Real sit two points behind Barca and return after three months away against Eibar on Sunday, when they will play in their new training ground home at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium.

La Liga is due to finish on July 19, meaning there will be fixtures every day while clubs will be in action almost every three days for five and a half weeks.

Asked if felt like the start of a World Cup, Zidane said on Saturday: "I like the comparison, I buy into it. My players know what it's like to play in the final stages of a World Cup or European Championship.

"The important thing is the preparation and I think we have prepared very, very well. Our first match starts tomorrow and we will give everything. I have faith what we have done with the players and now we have to show it on the field."

La Liga matches are being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic, although league president Javier Tebas has said stadiums could be allowed to be 10 to 15 per cent full before the end of the season.

"I don't like playing without fans, that's my opinion," Zidane said. "But as always, we have to adapt. This is the situation. There is a government with people who do their work and we have to do ours."

Real are playing at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium to allow renovation work to continue at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The capacity is only 6,000 which would mean far fewer fans could attend if the ban is relaxed.

"My players want to play in front of an audience and right now, there isn't one," Zidane said. "But if those in charge say we can, well then we'll see. I have been a player and I prefer to play with fans. But it is not an excuse, we are going to play well."

Eden Hazard has been included in the squad to face Eibar after he was able to use the break to recover from a foot injury and Marco Asensio is also available again after rupturing his cruciate ligaments last year.

But Zidane said striker Luka Jovic could miss the run-in after injuring his foot at home and Lucas Vazquez is also out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 09:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Barcelona La Liga Real Madrid World Cup Zinedine Zidane
You might also like
Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Highlights of Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Match
Football

Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Highlights of Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Match
Lionel Messi Scripts New La Liga Record As Barcelona Trump Mallorca 4–0 in First Match Since Season Restart
Football

Lionel Messi Scripts New La Liga Record As Barcelona Trump Mallorca 4–0 in First Match Since Season Restart
Lionel Messi Stars in Barcelona’s 4–0 Win Against Mallorca, Twitterati Hails Argentine for Scoring Return (See Reactions)
Football

Lionel Messi Stars in Barcelona’s 4–0 Win Against Mallorca, Twitterati Hails Argentine for Scoring Return (See Reactions)
Mallorca 0–4 Barcelona, La Liga 2019–20 Result: Lionel Messi on Target As League Champions Make Winning Return
Football

Mallorca 0–4 Barcelona, La Liga 2019–20 Result: Lionel Messi on Target As League Champions Make Winning Return
CD Leganes vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

CD Leganes vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Clash? Check Out Possibility of Argentine Featuring in MAL vs BAR Line-Up
Football

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Clash? Check Out Possibility of Argentine Featuring in MAL vs BAR Line-Up
Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Celta Vigo vs Villarreal, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Advertisement

Football Matches
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement