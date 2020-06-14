Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019-20 Online Live Streaming and Telecast: It is the return of Spanish giants Real Madrid to competitive football after a 3-month long break owing to the COVID 19 pandemic as they take on SD Eibar in a La Liga fixture. With arch-rivals Barcelona beating Mallorca comfortable yesterday, the gap at the top of the table has increased to 5 points. The Los Blancos have managed 56 points from 27 games so far this season and much of that has been characterised by inconsistency. With just a win in their last four games, Zinedine Zidane and his men will feel the pressure. Eibar are 16th in the table and need to start winning games if they wish to avoid the drop. Zinedine Zidane Tells Real Madrid to Adopt World Cup Mentality for La Liga Finish.

Nacho, Luka Jovic and Lucas Vazquez are the three players ruled out of the contest for Real Madrid owing to injuries. Eden Hazard struggled for form and fitness prior to the COVID 19 break and the Belgian skipper needs to improve substantially. Casemiro and Federico Valverde will partner Toni Kroos in midfield with no place in the starting eleven for Luka Modric. Karim Benzema is the lone man up top for the home team while Spanish international Isco will likely keep Gareth Bale on the bench.

Paulo Oliveira and Gonzalo Escalante are suspended for the visitors while Ivan Ramis is out injured. The onus on stopping the marauding Madrid midfield is on Sebastian Cristoforo with Pedro Leon and Fabian Orellana as the conventional wingers. Sergi Enrich and Charles are the two men in the attacking third for Eibar who will need to convert their chances if the visitors are to come away with a positive result.

When is Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Eibar match in La Liga 2019-20 will take place on June 14, 2020 (Sunday) and will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans will not be able to catch the live action of Real Madrid vs Eibar match in La Liga 2019-20 as there are no official broadcasters available for La Liga in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

The match will, however, be live-streamed on the official Facebook page of La Liga. Fans can log into Facebook and visit the La Liga FB page to watch the Real Madrid vs Eibar live match. Eibar represents the perfect opportunity for Real Madrid to get their title charge on track. Expect players like Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard to come good tonight.

