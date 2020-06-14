Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Football Ashwani Mishra| Jun 14, 2020 04:09 PM IST
A+
A-
Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Real Madrid Players Celebrate (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019-20 Online Live Streaming and Telecast: It is the return of Spanish giants Real Madrid to competitive football after a 3-month long break owing to the COVID 19 pandemic as they take on SD Eibar in a La Liga fixture. With arch-rivals Barcelona beating Mallorca comfortable yesterday, the gap at the top of the table has increased to 5 points. The Los Blancos have managed 56 points from 27 games so far this season and much of that has been characterised by inconsistency. With just a win in their last four games, Zinedine Zidane and his men will feel the pressure. Eibar are 16th in the table and need to start winning games if they wish to avoid the drop.  Zinedine Zidane Tells Real Madrid to Adopt World Cup Mentality for La Liga Finish.

Nacho, Luka Jovic and Lucas Vazquez are the three players ruled out of the contest for Real Madrid owing to injuries. Eden Hazard struggled for form and fitness prior to the COVID 19 break and the Belgian skipper needs to improve substantially. Casemiro and Federico Valverde will partner Toni Kroos in midfield with no place in the starting eleven for Luka Modric. Karim Benzema is the lone man up top for the home team while Spanish international Isco will likely keep Gareth Bale on the bench.

Paulo Oliveira and Gonzalo Escalante are suspended for the visitors while Ivan Ramis is out injured. The onus on stopping the marauding Madrid midfield is on Sebastian Cristoforo with Pedro Leon and Fabian Orellana as the conventional wingers. Sergi Enrich and Charles are the two men in the attacking third for Eibar who will need to convert their chances if the visitors are to come away with a positive result.

When is Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Eibar match in La Liga 2019-20 will take place on June 14, 2020 (Sunday) and will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans will not be able to catch the live action of Real Madrid vs Eibar match in La Liga 2019-20 as there are no official broadcasters available for La Liga in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

The match will, however, be live-streamed on the official Facebook page of La Liga. Fans can log into Facebook and visit the La Liga FB page to watch the Real Madrid vs Eibar live match. Eibar represents the perfect opportunity for Real Madrid to get their title charge on track. Expect players like Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard to come good tonight.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
COVID 19 Eden Hazard Eibar La Liga 2019-20 La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online La Liga Free Live Streaming Online: La Liga Live Streaming in India Live Football Streaming Real Madrid Real Madrid vs Eibar Real Madrid vs Eibar Live Online Real Madrid vs Eibar Live Streaming Online
You might also like
Nepal Reports 425 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Tally Rises to 5,760: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020
News

Nepal Reports 425 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Tally Rises to 5,760: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020
Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Passenger Dies on Board Air India Flight Operating Under Vande Bharat Mission From Lagos to Mumbai
News

Passenger Dies on Board Air India Flight Operating Under Vande Bharat Mission From Lagos to Mumbai
Coronavirus Vaccine Update: China's Sinovac Biotech 90% Successful in Phase I and II Trials, Final Tests in Brazil
World

Coronavirus Vaccine Update: China's Sinovac Biotech 90% Successful in Phase I and II Trials, Final Tests in Brazil
Harbhajan Singh Shares Chart of 7-Day Consecutive Fuel Price Hike, Says ‘Petrol, Diesel, Corona Going Up’
Cricket

Harbhajan Singh Shares Chart of 7-Day Consecutive Fuel Price Hike, Says ‘Petrol, Diesel, Corona Going Up’
Dharmendra Yadav, Former Samajwadi Party MP, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
News

Dharmendra Yadav, Former Samajwadi Party MP, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Lionel Messi Fan Invades Pitch for Selfie With Argentine Superstar During Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Match (Watch Video)
Football

Lionel Messi Fan Invades Pitch for Selfie With Argentine Superstar During Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Match (Watch Video)
Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Highlights of Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Match
Football

Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Highlights of Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2019–20 Match
Advertisement

Football Matches
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement