Saturday will bring in the epic battle for the title clash in La Liga 2021. So four teams take each other today in La Liga. Atletico Madrid who is at the top of La Liga 2020-21 points table taking on Valladolid and then we have Real Madrid vs Valladolid. In this article, we shall be speaking about Real Madrid vs Villareal and we shall bring to you the Dream11 team which will help you pick your playing XI but before that, let's have a quick look at the preview of the game. Real Madrid 2–2 Sevilla, La Liga 2020–21 Result: Late Eden Hazard Goal Rescues a Point for Los Blancos, Keep Title Race Alive.

So Real Madrid is just a couple of points away from winning the La Liga 2020-21 league title. The Los Blancos stands on number two of the La Liga 2020-21 points table with 81 points. If they wish to walk away with the league title, not only the team will have to win the game but also. they will want Atletico Madrid to lose the match against Valladolid. Thus Real Madrid fans would be hoping for a miracle. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team for RM vs VIL

Real Madrid vs Villareal, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois (RM) must be your keeper for the upcoming game.

Real Madrid vs Villareal La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Nacho Fernandez (RM), Eder Militao (RM), Pau Torres (VIL) must be your defenders.

Real Madrid vs Villareal, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Luka Modric (RM), Casemiro (RM), Dani Parejo (VIL), Moi Gomez (VIL) must be your midfielders.

Real Madrid vs Villareal, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Gerard Moreno (VIL), Karim Benzema (RM), Vinicius Jr (RM) must be your forwards for the upcoming game.

Karim Benzema (RM) should be your Dream11 captain for the Madrid Derby while his counterpart Luka Modric (RM) is the ideal pick for the vice-captain slot.

