Antoine Griezmann, who joined Barcelona last summer, might already be on the move as several Premier League clubs are interested in the French World Cup winner. Joining for a pretty hefty fee from Atletico Madrid, the 29-year-old endured a difficult first season in Catalonia which saw him being left out of the starting XI on several occasions towards the end of the season. Lionel Messi After Confirming Barcelona Stay, Says My Attitude to Win Games Will Not Change.

Despite an underwhelming campaign, Antoine Griezmann still has a lot of suitors and according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are considering to launch a bid for the French World Cup winner, whose future looks to be up for debate after Lionel Messi decided to stay at Barcelona. Lionel Messi Posts for the First Time After Extending Stay at Barcelona, Shares Picture of Sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro Messi on Instagram!

It is understood that with Lionel Messi wanting to leave, Antoine Griezmann was offered a more central role in the side by new manager Ronald Koeman but after the argentine reversed his decision, that role could be considerably cut down. And the arrival of Philippe Coutinho could further hamper the chances of regular game time for the Frenchman.

Barcelona though are open to selling the returning Brazilian but could give him an opportunity following the Champions League win with Bayern Munich and under the new set-up of Dutchman Ronald Koeman.

Antoine Griezmann will suit perfectly to Jurgen Klopp’s playing style and could certainly give competition to Roberto Firmino who was also underwhelming last season. The 29-year-old will also improve Manchester United and Arsenal but if the Catalan side are to sell the Frenchman, they are expected to take a considerable loss on his sale.

Barcelona are planning a massive rebuild following their Champions League loss which could see several big-name players leave the club. Ivan Rakitic has already left for Sevilla with Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal tipped to complete a move to Italy in the coming weeks with Juventus signing the Uruguayan and the Chilean moving to Inter Milan.

