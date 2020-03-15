Ronaldinho Scores Multiple Goals During Paraguayan Prison Tournament (Watch Video)

Ronaldinho (Photo Credit: Facebook/ ronaldinhofans)

Whether it’s on or off the field, legends remain legends. It’s hard to separate the player from the sport. Same is the case with Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho. The former football star has been imprisoned due to the usage of a fake passport to enter a country. But even in jail, the Barcelona player could not stop shining when it comes to football. The Brazilian football legend continues to shine even in jail as his team played the prison tournament and reportedly scored five goals with six assists. Ronaldinho in Jail Poses for Pictures and Smiles As He Gets Used to Life in Paraguayan Prison after Arrest over Possessing Fake Passport.

The Internet is full of pictures of Ronaldinho posing with the teammates as is side won 11-2. Not only did the team win the match but they also earned 16 kg pig for bbq, reported the website Sport.es. Check out the snaps and the video of the same below:

@10Ronaldinho scored 5 in a 11-2 win for his prison side. Ronaldinho picks up another trophy, arguably means more to him than the World Cup, the winning team also get a 16 kilo pig for the bbq. Would you go to jail in Paraguay for the chance to play against Dinho? #SikkaSports pic.twitter.com/ErGdnIJ1om — Sikka Sports (@SikkaSports895) March 14, 2020

Picture

Primera imagen de @10Ronaldinho 🇧🇷 disputando el campeonato de Futsal de la Agrupación Especializada, donde se encuentra recluido por ingresar a Paraguay 🇵🇾 con pasaportes falsos.#Dinho #Ronaldinho pic.twitter.com/TTJ5gx0zTz — Santiago Ravidlas (@SantiRavidlasPy) March 13, 2020

Last one

Primera imagen de @10Ronaldinho 🇧🇷 disputando el campeonato de Futsal de la Agrupación Especializada, donde se encuentra recluido por ingresar a Paraguay 🇵🇾 con pasaportes falsos.#Dinho #Ronaldinho pic.twitter.com/TTJ5gx0zTz — Santiago Ravidlas (@SantiRavidlasPy) March 13, 2020

The football star landed in prison on March 9, 2020, after he was caught using a fake passport with his brother for entering a country. Their lawyer confirmed that the documents found by the police in the hotel suite were fake. The former Barcelona star was reportedly low when he entered the jail but prison ward Blas Vera insists his mood has improved. He told Reuters, "In broad terms, he is doing very well. I see he is in good spirits, just like you see him on television, always smiling. Since yesterday he l looks very well, he talks to his other inmates, he goes out to the patio."