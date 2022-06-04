Sadio Mane is tipped to Liverpool in the summer and the Senegalese star dropped a huge hint regarding his future in a recent interview. The winger said that he will do 'what the Senegalese people want' as he enters the final 12 months of his contract with the Reds. Robert Lewandowski Transfer News: Polish Striker Calls an End to Time at Bayern Munich Amid Barcelona Links.

Sadio Mane has enjoyed a successful spell with Liverpool, winning the Premier League and the Champions League. But he has emerged as a top target for Bayern Munich in recent months as he enters the final year of his contract with the Merseyside outfit. Sadio Mane Transfer News: Liverpool Ace Reportedly Decides To Leave Club.

Ahead of Senegal's African Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin, Sadio Mane addressed his future. 'Between 60 to 70 per cent of Senegalese want me to leave Liverpool? I will do what they want. We will see soon! Don't be in a hurry because we'll see this together.' said the 30-year-old winger.

Bayern Munich are interested in signing the forward and are prepared to offer him a three-year deal. The Bavarians themselves are set to lose Robert Lewandowski in the summer and are looking to add the Senegalese to their ranks as a replacement.

The Bundesliga outfit are preparing a bid in the range of £30 million for the Liverpool forward. Though nothing is confirmed as of yet, it looks like the Senegal international is set to leave the Reds after six seasons and 120 goals in 269 appearances.

