Robert Lewandowski's future remains uncertain ahead of a massive transfer window. The Polish striker is looking to leave Bayern Munich in the summer and recently stated that his time at the club is 'over'. The Poland international arrived at the Bavarian club in 2014 and has since won multiple league titles and a Champions League. 'Bayern Munich is History' Says Lewandowski's Agent Amid Barcelona Links.

Bayern Munich have made it clear that they do not want Robert Lewandowski to leave. The 33-year-old has a contract until 2023 and the Bundesliga outfit want the striker to see out the deal. This will see him remain at the club for another year. Xavi Directly Contacts Bayern Munich Star Over Potential Move.

However, the Polish international has expressed his desire to leave the club and take on a new challenge. In a recent interview, he stated that he does not see himself playing 'for the club' when the new season begins with several clubs chasing for his signature.

'My era at Bayern is over. I don't see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore' Robert Lewandowski said. 'Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me, I don't want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don't stop me' he added.

Barcelona are tipped as the favourites to sign Robert Lewandowski in the summer. It is understood that the 33-year-old is in contact with Catakkan manager Xavi and has also agreed personal terms for a contract until 2025 with the Balugranas.

So the transfer depends on Barcelona and Bayern Munich reaching an agreement over the transfer fee. The Spanish outfit are reported to have submitted an initial offer for the Poland international but are expected to improve on it if the Bavarians do not accept it.

