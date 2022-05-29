As if the Champions League final defeat was not enough, Liverpool were handed another blow with Sadio Mane reportedly deciding to leave the club. The Senegal star had earlier stated that he would make his future clear after the UCL final against Real Madrid and now, according to reports, he is on his way out of the club. According to Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Mane is set to leave the club as he is ready to have a 'new experience.' Jurgen Klopp Confident of Liverpool Returning to UEFA Champions League Final Next Season

Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summer 🚨🔴 #LFC He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club. FC Bayern are strong contenders - but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. pic.twitter.com/hr6R5NmuZ0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2022

The star forward has been heavily linked to a move to German champions Bayern Munich. Reports have emerged recently that Mane has agreed upon a three-year deal with Bayern Munich. Mane has a year left on his current contract at Liverpool. He joined Liverpool in 2016 and he has scored 120 goals in 269 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League side. With reports of Robert Lewandowski close to joining Barcelona, Bayern would push hard to sign Mane as his replacement.

