Serie A leaders AC Milan will look to consolidate their position on top of the league when they play an away tie against Salernitana. With a host of favourable fixtures coming up in near future, the Rossoneri could build a solid lead over rivals Napoli and Inter Milan and boost their prospects of winning the league. They have won two games on the bounce and old problems of inconsistency are slowly being done away. It will be a massive achievement for Stefano Pioli if he guides his team through to the tile with Milan suffering from years of underachievement. Opponents Salernitana are rock bottom in the league and look set to drop out to the second tier unless there are massive changes in their form. Zlatan Ibrahimovic at 40 Unleashes ‘Inner Rambo’ in His Latest Workout Video (Watch Video).

Francesco Di Tacchio, Matteo Ruggeri, Simone Verdi, Andrea Schiavone, Mamadou Coulibaly and Norbert Gyomber represents a lengthy list of injured players for Salernitana. Lassana Coulibaly, Ivan Radovanovic and Grigoris Kastanos will go head to head in midfield with Milan’s technically brilliant players. Franck Ribery has been playing top-flight football for ages and his presence as an attacking midfielder should lift the team.

Olivier Giroud will start as the lone striker for AC Milan with Zlatan Ibrahimovic battling fitness issues. Alexis Saelemaekers and Rafael Leao have been brilliant on the wings and will look to continue their good form. Franck Kessie looks set to leave the club at the end of the campaign but remains an integral member of the Milan midfield. Mike Maignan has been another effective performer and remains the undisputed no 1 for Milan.

When is Salernitana vs AC Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Salernitana vs AC Milan match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at Stadio Arechi in Salermo. The game will be held on February 20, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Salernitana vs AC Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Salernitana vs AC Milan match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Salernitana vs AC Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Salernitana vs AC Milan match on the Voot app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

There is a major gulf in class between the two sides. Milan should claim an easy three points from the fixture.

