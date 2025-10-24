Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Italian Serie A leaders AC Milan will be in action this evening against Pisa at home as they look to consolidate their place at the top of the standings. The Rossoneri are heading into the fixture on the back of a four wins out of their last five matches. After the struggles of last campaign, the management of Massimiliano Allegri has started on the positive note but with so many brilliant clubs in the fray for the title, AC Milan can hardly afford to relax. Opponents Pisa are rock bottom and it has not been easy for them to adapt to life in the Italy’s top division. They will need to be at their very best just to put up a fight here. Cheikh Toure, 18-Year-Old Senegalese Goalkeeper, Murdered After Being Kidnapped.

Christian Pulisic, Adrien Rabiot, Pervis Estupinan, and Ardon Jashari are the big names missing out for AC Milan due to injuries. Luka Modric has ben excellent for the team so far and his ability to dictate the tempo of the game makes him a key player in their midfield. He will be flanked by Samuele Ricci and Youssouf Fofana on either side of him. Rafael Leao and Santiago Gimenez will be the two forwards.

Pisa will line up in a counter attacking 3-5-2 formation with Stefano Moreo and M’Bala Nzola as the two strikers in the final third. Michel Aebischer and Marius Marin will be tasked with breaking up opposition passing lines while also tracing the Milan runners in midfield. Simone Canestrelli, Raul Albiol,, and Antonio Caracciolo will be part of the Pisa backline.

AC Milan vs Pisa Serie A 2025-26 Match Details

Match AC Milan vs Pisa, Serie A 2025-26 Date Monday, October 20 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue San Siro, Milan Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Telecast, Streaming Available

When is AC Milan vs Pisa, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

AC Milan will take on Pisa in their next encounter in the Serie A 2025-26 on Saturday, October 25, The AC Milan vs Pisa Serie A 2025-26 match will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano, Italy and it will start at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Pisa, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch AC Milan vs Pisa live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch AC Milan vs Pisa, Serie A 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check AC Milan vs Pisa Serie A online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of AC Milan vs Pisa, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2025-26 live streaming in the absence of a dedicated live streaming partner. The AC Milan vs Pisa live streaming online will not be available on any platform in India. But fans can watch AC Milan vs Pisa highlights on the DAZN app and website for free. AC Milan will dominate this game from the onset and should secure a routine victory at home.

