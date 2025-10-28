Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: AC Milan were left disappointed with their draw against minnows Pisa in their last game and will be keen to make amends when they take on Atalanta in an away tie this evening. The Rossoneri are currently third in the points table behind Napoli and AS Roma and with several teams doing well in the opening part of the Serie A campaign, each and every game is of greater significance. Their opponents Atalanta, have drawn their last four matches and need to find a way to start claiming three points and rise up the standings. Atalanta versus AC Milan will be streamed on the GXR World website from 1:15 AM IST. Juventus Sack Manager Igor Tudor Amid Poor Run of Form; Massimo Brambilla Appointed Interim Head Coach.

Mitchel Bakker, Sead Kolasinac, and Giorgio Scalvini are the players missing out for Atalanta in this game. Gianluca Scamacca will lead the attack in a 3-4-2-1 formation with Charles De Ketelaere and Ademola Lookman slotting in behind him as the attacking playmakers. Marten de Roon will likely play as the central defensive midfielder with Ederson as his midfield partner.

Adrien Rabiot and Ardon Jashari join Christian Pulisic on the treatment table for AC Milan ahead of this game. Rafael Leao and Christopher Nkunku will form the two-man forward line with Luka Modric pulling the strings in central midfield. Youssouf Fofana and Samuele Ricci will venture forward from midfield and make up the numbers in the final third for the visitors. Lionel Messi Hopeful of Representing Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2026 Despite Age Concerns, Says ‘It’s Something Extraordinary but I’d Like To Be There’ (Watch Video),

Atalanta vs AC Milan Serie A 2025-26 Match Details

Match Atalanta vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Date Wednesday, October 29 Time 1:15 AM Indian Standard Time Venue Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Telecast or Streaming available in India

When Atalanta vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Atalanta is set to square off against AC Milan in Serie A 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 29. The Atalanta vs AC Milan Serie A 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo and it will start at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atalanta vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Atalanta vs AC Milan live telecast in television due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Atalanta vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check the Atalanta vs AC Milan Serie A online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Atalanta vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2025-26 live streaming in the absence of a dedicated live streaming partner. The Atalanta vs AC Milan live streaming online will not be available on any platform in India. But fans can watch Atalanta vs AC Milan highlights on the DAZN app and website for free. Both these clubs will struggle to break each other down in the game and the tie is likely to end in a 1-1 draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2025 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).