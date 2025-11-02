AC Milan will be back in the Serie A action and will look to get a win against AS Roma at home in Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano, Italy. AC Milan have started the season well as they have five wins from the nine matches they played so far in the Serie A and are currently at the fourth position. They have dropped points in their last two games as they secured a draw against 17th placed Pisa and 11th placed Atalanta. Ademola Lookman's equaliser kept them away from a much-wanted three points in the last gameweek. This time, they will look for nothing less than a win against Roma. Lamine Yamal Confirms His Breakup With Nicki Nicole, Barcelona Young Sensation Denies Cheating on Argentine Singer.

On the other hand, Roma have won seven of nine Serie A games so far, representing their best start for eight years. They are just one point short of league leaders Napoli and have one match in hand. They have the opportunity to defeat AC Milan and move to the top of the Serie A 2025-26 points table. The only thing going against them is their record against AC Milan at the San Siro. The last time they defeated AC Milan at their home was back in 2017. If they manage to win the game, they would be winning six away games in a row.

AC Milan vs AS Roma Serie A 2025-26 Match Details

Match AC Milan vs AS Roma, Serie A 2025-26 Date Monday, November 3 Time 1:15 AM Indian Standard Time Venue Giuseppe Meazza, Milano, Italy Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast, streaming available in India

When is AC Milan vs AS Roma, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

AC Milan will aim three points when they will take on AS Roma in the Serie A 2025-26 on Monday, November 3. The AC Milan vs AS Roma Serie A 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Giuseppe Meazza, Milano, Italy, Verona and it will start at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AC Milan vs AS Roma, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch AC Milan vs AS Roma live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch AC Milan vs AS Roma, Serie A 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check AC Milan vs AS Roma Serie A online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of AC Milan vs AS Roma, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2025-26 live streaming in the absence of a dedicated live streaming partner. The AC Milan vs AS Romalive streaming online will not be available on any platform in India. But fans can watch AC Milan vs AS Roma highlights on the DAZN app and website for free.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Broadcaster). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2025 10:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).