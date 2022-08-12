Borussia Dortmund and SC Freiburg meet each other in the latest round of the Bundesliga 2022-23 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Europa Park Stadium in Freiburg on August 12, 2022 (Friday) as both teams aim to continue their winning start to the season. Meanwhile, fans searching for SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2022-23 live streaming details can scroll down below. Bundesliga 2022-23: VAR Decision Upsets Schalke's Return in Cologne.

Both the teams have started the new season well and will be aiming to carry that form. SC Freiburg had a sensational display away from home as they thrashed Ausburg 4-0 to kick off their season. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund registered a narrow 1-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen. The sides will have hopes of finishing high up in the table and will look for a victory in this encounter.

When is SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2022-23 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund match in Bundesliga 2022-23 will take place on August 13, 2021 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Europa Park Stadium in Freiburg and is scheduled to begin at 12:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch live telecast the SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund match on Sony Network channels as they are the official broadcasters of Bundesliga 2022-23 in the country. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD or other Sony Sports channels to catch the live action on their TV sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Network will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2022-23 in India. So fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund match.

