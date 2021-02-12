SC East Bengal face a do-or-die prospect when they host fourth-placed Hyderabad FC in their next Indian Super League (ISL) fixture. SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maidan on February 12 (Friday). Robbie Fowler’s side are placed 10th in the 11-team league after 16 matches and need to win each of their last four games to stand with an outside chance of reaching the Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for the best tips and predictions to pick the best playing XI for the SCEB vs HFC match please scroll down. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares an Adorable Snap With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on Social Media (See Pic).

Hyderabad FC are fourth in the points table and are seven points clear of their Friday opponents. With 23 points from 16 points, Manuel Marquez's side are level on points with the third FC Goa and fourth-placed NorthEast United in the table. A win against East Bengal will almost make them favourites to finish within the top four. Hyderabad FC are unbeaten in their last eight but have drawn five of their last matches.

SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Debjit Majumdar (SCEB) as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Asish Mishra (HFC), Akash Mishra (HFC) and Odei Onaindia (HFC) will be selected as the defenders.

SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Joao Victor (HFC), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Hitesh Sharma (HFC) and Matti Steinmann (SCEB) should be picked as the midfielders.

SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Bright Enobakhare (SCEB), Aridane Santana (HFC) and Liston Colaco (HFC) will be the three forwards.

SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Debjit Majumdar (SCEB), Asish Mishra (HFC), Akash Mishra (HFC), Odei Onaindia (HFC), Joao Victor (HFC), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Hitesh Sharma (HFC), Matti Steinmann (SCEB), Bright Enobakhare (SCEB), Aridane Santana (HFC) and Liston Colaco (HFC).

Bright Enobakhare (SCEB) should be selected as the captain for this Dream11 fantasy team while Liston Colaco (HFC) can be made the vice-captain for the SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2020-21 match.

