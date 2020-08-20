Manchester, August 20: Experienced goalkeeper Scott Carson has extended his loan deal with Manchester City by another year. Carson joined last summer to become third-choice goalkeeper and is yet to make a first team appearance.

He originally moved to the Etihad on a year-long loan from Derby County last summer, said City in a statement on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old has subsequently spent the past 12 months providing valuable back-up to Ederson and the now-departed Claudio Bravo in the first team goalkeeping department. Jadon Sancho Transfer News Update: Manchester United Eye Bournemouth Winger David Brooks As Alternative Signing for Borussia Dortmund Star.

Capped four times by England, Carson boasts a wealth of experience from his 17-year career and counts West Bromwich Albion, Liverpool and Turkish outfit Bursaspor amongst his former teams.

Before joining City on loan in the summer of 2019, the Whitehaven-born keeper had spent the previous four seasons at Pride Park where he made more than 150 appearances for the Rams.

