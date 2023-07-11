Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will join Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal for €40 million from Lazio. The midfielder will receive €20 million per year from the Saudi Pro League team, with the first year's salary being €17 million and the second year's salary being €22 million. The 28-year-old Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has consented to sign a three-year deal with the team. The Serbian international has made the decision to depart Lazio after eight seasons and has turned down Juventus' interest in order to move to Saudi Arabia. He had also been rumored for Chelsea and Arsenal. David Beckham Assists in Painting Lionel Messi’s Mural Ahead of Argentina Star’s Inter Miami Debut, Video Goes Viral!

Player Profile

Midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is a versatile player who can fill a range of positions. He can play as a holding midfielder in addition to his typical position as a center midfielder. Although he is a tall and physically dominating player, he also possesses good passing skills and technique. He is a skilled playmaker and dribbler, and he can score with either his head or his feet. He puts forth a lot of effort and is eager to assist at both end of the pitch. The Serbian, who has been very steady, played 36 league games for Lazio last year, tallying eight goals and eight assists.

What is future transfer plan of Al- Hilal?

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is 28 years old, will join the Saudi Pro League and join Kalidou Koulibaly and Ruben Neves as the third European players to wear the Al-Hilal uniform. The upcoming transfer might not be the biggest event for Al-Hilal this window as they may try to entice more famous players to Saudi Arabia as they prepare to contend for the league title the following season of Saudi Pro League.

