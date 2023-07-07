Argentinian legend Lionel Messi's next opponent has vowed not to be overawed when he faces Messi on his debut against Cruz Azul on July 21, 2023. Midfielder Erik Lira expressed his opportunity at the prospect of facing the World Cup winner but noted that he is not intimidated by Lionel Messi's presence. It was also evident that he was confident of his team's chances of winning, as he included a warning to the Inter Miami Team. Amid the daunting task of tackling Lionel Messi on his Inter Miami debut, Cruz Azul midfielder Erik Lira is confident: 'As long as he has two legs and two eyes, he's just another player.'

For the first time, the superstar winger will suit up for the South Beach outfit as they face Cruz Azul in the new tournament pitting teams from MLS and Liga MX. Although the game is surrounded by sideshows, their opponents seem focused on the task at hand. Disappointed Inter Miami Fan Throws Away Lionel Messi Banner After Not Getting to See Argentina Star in MLS Action Against Philadelphia Union (Watch Video)

Sergio Busquets, Messi's former Barcelona teammate, has already joined him in Inter Miami. The MLS team is also said to be interested in signing Jordi Alba and Andres Iniesta. There have also been reports that Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos, who played with Messi at PSG, could move to Miami.

Despite their transfer activities, Inter Miami has really had a difficult start to the season and is currently dead last in the MLS Eastern Conference through 20 rounds. They will be hoping that two recent draws can assist to jump-start their season after removing former England women’s coach Phil Neville from his position. In the wake of Phil Neville's firing, Gerardo Martino, the former manager of Barcelona, has been named Inter Miami's new coach.

Messi had announced that he was moving to Miami on June 9th, 2023. During an interview with Mundo Deportivo and Sport, Messi explained this: 'I made the decision that I’m going to go to Miami,'

'I still haven’t closed it 100%. I’m still missing a few things, but we decided to go ahead. If Barcelona didn’t work out, I wanted to leave Europe, get out of the spotlight and think more about my family.”

“After winning the World Cup and not being able to go to Barca, it was time to go to the U.S. league to experience football in a different way and enjoy the day-to-day,” Messi said.

