Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly keen to sign Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero in the upcoming summer season. The Argentina forward's current contract with Manchester City will expire at the end of the season, but the Premier League club hasn't shown any sign of offering Aguero an extension. Hence, the 32-year-old is all but likely to join a new club next season, and Turin can be his new home. As per a report in Calciomercato, the Italian club has already contacted Sergio Aguero's agent regarding the transfer but will face heavy competition from Barcelona and Inter Milan. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Update: Juventus Star Notifies Agent To Search For a New Club.

Aguero has been a cornerstone of Manchester City ever since joining the club in 2011. Scoring 256 goals in 379 appearances for the Cityzens, the talismanic striker played a crucial role in guiding the club to four Premier League titles, an FA Cup and five EFL Cups. However, Aguero hasn't been at his prime in the past few years due to injuries, and this factor might restrict Manchester City from giving the striker a fresh contract. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores A Brace as Juventus Beats Crotone 3-0 in Serie A.

Juventus would look to take advantage of Manchester City's plans and get Aguero on a free transfer next season. Moreover, club manager Andrea Pirlo also wants a formidable striker to join forces with Alvaro Morata, who has been in fine form lately.

Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Juventus is also set to expire this summer, and the Proteas talisman has reportedly informed his agents to find a new club. Hence, the Italian club would be raring to get a suitable substitute for CR7 and Aguero's addition would indeed be more than satisfactory.

