Manchester City vs Leeds United Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Manchester City play host to Leeds United in the English Premier League this evening wherein they will look to return to winnings ways following two defeats on the bounce. Pep Guardiola’s men lost to Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League in the midweek after a league defeat to Newcastle United at St James Park. Time and again Manchester City have grappled with inconsistency this campaign and they will need to work on it if they are to win trophies. Opponents Leeds United are 18th in the standings following three defeats in a row and they are firmly in the relegation battle here. EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated: Arsenal Maintain Lead, Liverpool Drop Outside Top 10

Rodri and Mateo Kovacic continue to miss out for Manchester City due to injuries. Erling Haaland will be the lone striker up top with Phil Foden as the attacking midfielder behind him. Nico Gonzalez and Bernardo Silva will feature in a double pivot in central midfield. Raayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku will be the pick for the two wide attacking roles.

Lukas Nmecha is set to lead the forward line for Leeds United ahead of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He will be supported by Wilfried Gnonto and Daniel James in the final third. Ethan Ampadu will sit deep and shield the backline for the visitors allowing Ilia Gruev and Ao Tanaka to venture forward and contribute with the attacking play.

Manchester City vs Leeds United EPL 2025-26 Match Details

Match Manchester City vs Leeds United Date November 29 Time 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Etihad Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Manchester City vs Leeds United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Manchester City will play host to Leeds United in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, November 29. The Manchester City vs Leeds United EPL 2025-26 match will be played at Etihad Stadium and starts at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Manchester City 3-0 Liverpool Premier League 2025–26: Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez, Jeremy Doku Score Goal Each As Cityzens Hand Defending Champions Thumping Loss.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Leeds United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Man City vs Leeds United live telecast viewing option might be available on Star Sports Select TV channels. For Manchester City vs Leeds United online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Leeds United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Man City vs Leeds United Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Manchester City will dominate the game from the onset and secure a crucial 2-0 victory here.

