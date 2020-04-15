Sergio Aguero Transfer Update: Independiente ‘Step Up’ Interest in Manchester City Striker

Sergio Aguero (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Manchester City are now in danger of losing their star striker Sergio Aguero to Argentine club Independiente. As the seven-time Copa Libertadores champions have launched ‘Operation Aguero’ to bring the 31-year-old back to the club. The Manchester City forward had enjoyed a successful time at the Argentine club and has expressed his desire to return on several occasions. The forward has struggled with injury this season but when fit has been involved in goals, scoring 23 in 30 appearances. Bernardo Silva Believes Manchester City Players Are Overlooked for Individual Awards.

According to a report from English news outlet The Mirror, Independiente are now ramping up their efforts to bring Sergio Aguero back to the club in the summer. Club coach Lucas Pusineri has spoken out about the move happening and believes that even though the striker's contract expires in 2021, he will walk away if the right offer is presented. Coronavirus Pandemic: Manchester City's Etihad Stadium to Be Used by NHS.

When speaking about Sergio Aguero, Pusineri said ‘We are saving him [Aguero] the No.10 shirt, I have a beautiful friendship with Kun and hopefully I can be his coach tomorrow. Hopefully I can meet him again at the club, he must be encouraged by a good project that will surround him well.’

‘I am excited to see him at Independiente again, I was once his team-mate and now I want to be his coach. The steps are being taken and hopefully he can return’ Pusneri added.

Whether this move will happen or not is yet to be seen but Sergio Aguero’s age could play a vital factor as the Premier League champions will look to cash in on the forward when there is still time. Manchester City have Aguero’s replacement in Gabriel Jesus and are also linked with Inter Milan’s Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez.