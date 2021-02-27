Sevilla FC and Barcelona are about to pit their wits against each other in the La Liga 2020-21. The match will be taking place at the home ground of Sevilla FC. In this article, we shall have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details for the La Liga 2021 fixture, but before that let’s have a quick look at the preview first. So this will be an interesting battle between the two teams as a win here, which would mean a lot of changes in the top four slots of La Liga 2020-21 points table. Lionel Messi Included in 22-Member Barcelona Squad Against Sevilla FC, Check Starting XI for SEV vs BAR.

If the home team Sevilla wins the game, they get placed on number three. The home team is placed on number four with 48 points. Whereas, Barcelona will be number two this will reduce the gap between them and Atletico Madrid who tops the table. The Catalans are placed on number three currently with 50 points. Real Madrid is on number two with 52 points. So overall, we shall be having a lot many changes if the match does not end with a draw. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the game.

When is Sevilla FC vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Valladolid vs Barcelona clash will be played on February 27, 2021 (Saturday) at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium. The match has a scheduled time of 08:45 PM IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast Sevilla FC vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Sevilla FC vs Barcelona match will not be telecast live on any TV channel.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Sevilla FC vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast, available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Sevilla FC vs Barcelona for free.

