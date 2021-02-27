Barcelona has announced the squad for the match against Sevilla FC. The match will be held tonight at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium and ahead of the much-awaited La Liga 2020-21 fixture, the team announced a 22-member squad for the game against Sevilla FC. The team will be boosted with the return of Ronald Araujo as he has recovered from the ankle injury. Not only this, but he has also passed the fitness test and thus we say that he could be included in the playing XI. The team will be missing out on the services of Miralem Pjanic. The other absentees include the likes of Ansu Fati who has been dealing with a knee injury. Barcelona Boss Ronald Koeman Suffers From Nose Bleed During Press Conference Ahead of Sevilla Clash in La Liga 2020-21 (Watch Video).

Ditto with Philippe Coutinho. Whereas, Sergi Roberto is down with a thigh injury. The home team will be without the services of Marcos Acuna as well as Lucas Ocampo. Suso has trained with the team is likely to make it to the playing XI. If Susu passes the fitness test, he should be placed on the right flank. Now, let's have a look at the predicted starting XI of the two sides.

Sevilla Linep: Bono; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Escudero; Rakitic, Fernando, Jordan; Suso, En-Nesyri, Gomez

Barcelona Lineup: ter Stegen; Dest, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; de Jong. Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Messi, Griezmann

Both teams could step into the game with a lineup of 4-3-3. The match will e played at 8.45 PM IST. Stay tuned to this space as we shall bring up the live streaming details of the game.

