FC Barcelona has a tough game ahead of themselves as they gear up to face Sevilla at Estadio Ramon. The Catalonians are third in the points table and have followed a draw in their opening game with two wins on the bounce. After a busy transfer window that saw several high-profile arrivals and exits, Xavi has a team that he can lead to glory. The former Barcelona midfielder has the complete backing of the board and is all geared up to lead the club in one of their most challenging seasons in the recent past. Opponents Sevilla have already endured two defeats this season and are languishing at 15th in the table. They need a big result against Barcelona to kick on and challenge for the title. Sevilla versus Barcelona will be streamed on the Voot app and telecasted on Sports18 from 12:30 AM IST. Deadline Day 2022: Major Transfers Across Top Five Leagues on Final Day of Summer Window.

Marcao and Jesus Corona are out with injuries for Sevilla while Adnan Januzaj is not in the matchday squad. Marcos Acuna will feature against Barcelona after serving his suspension and should replace Alex Telles. Thomas Delaney in midfield could calm things while Kasper Dolberg is also in line for a start following his move from Nice. Lucas Ocampos has made his move to Ajax and Isco could come in as a replacement.

Frenkie de Jong, who was subject to a massive approach from English club Manchester United, will start the game on the bench with Xavi opting for Gavi and Pedri to partner Sergio Busquets in midfield. Ferran Torres is likely to come in place for Raphinha with Ousmane Dembele on the opposite flank. Robert Lewandowski is set to lead the attack while the defence will once again see Gerrard Pique sidelined.

When is Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. The game will be held on September 03, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the Sports18 to catch the Sevilla vs Barcelona live action on their television sets. Fans in India can watch the Sevilla vs Barcelona match live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Sevilla vs Barcelona clash. Indian fans can get the online live streaming of the La Liga match on the Voot app and website.

Barcelona will be tested by Sevilla considering it's an away game but it will not be a surprise if they can get a narrow win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2022 10:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).