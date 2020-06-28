Arsenal will continue their quest for 14th FA Cup title when they travel to Sheffield United for the quarter-finals of the tournament. The clash will be played at Bramall Lane on June 28, 2020 (Sunday). Mikel Arteta’s men will be looking to go all the way in this competition but first will have to face Chris Wilders’ team who are above them in Premier League standings. Meanwhile, fans searching for Live Streaming details of Sheffield United vs Arsenal can scroll down below. SHF vs ARS Dream11 Prediction in FA Cup 2019–20.

Sheffield United have lost the momentum they had built before the coronavirus enforced suspension as they are yet to register a win or score a goal since football’s restart. However, the competition will offer a fresh chance for the Blades to get their heads together and take a step closer towards the elusive trophy. Norwich City 1–2 Manchester United, FA Cup 2019–20 Match Result: Harry Maguire Sends Red Devils Into Final Four.

Meanwhile, Arsenal ended the run of two straight defeats with a win against Southampton last time around. This will give Mikel Arteta’s men much-needed confidence as they head to the Stadium where they have already suffered a defeat earlier in the season.

When is Sheffield United vs Arsenal, FA Cup 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details

Sheffield United vs Arsenal match in FA Cup 2019-20 will be played at Bramall Lane on June 28, 2020 (Sunday). The clash has a scheduled time of 05:30 pm IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Sheffield United vs Arsenal FA Cup 2019-20 Football Match?

Sony Sports is the official broadcaster of FA Cup 2019-20 in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD to catch the live action of Sheffield United vs Arsenal.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming of Sheffield United vs Arsenal FA Cup 2019-20 Football Match?

Sheffield United vs Arsenal Match in FA Cup 2019-20 can be view on OTT platforms as well. SonyLiv is the official streaming partner of Sony Sports, so fans can get the streaming of the clash on SonyLiv app or website.

