With qualification for Europe being the main agenda for both the teams, Sheffield United and Arsenal will shift their focus towards FC Cup quarter-finals as silverware is on the line. SHF vs ARS match will be played at Bramall Lane on June 28, 2020 (Sunday). In the last meeting between the two teams at this stadium, Sheffield emerged as victorious. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Team for Sheffield United vs Arsenal can scroll down below. Norwich City 1–2 Manchester United, FA Cup 2019–20 Match Result: Harry Maguire Sends Red Devils Into Final Four (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Both teams are expected to make rotations for this game as games are coming in thick and fast. Jack O’Connell is expected to be back for the Blades while John Egan and Dean Henderson will also be included from the start after missing out against Manchester United. Arsenal has a number of injuries so fringe players such as Rob Holding and Sokratis could make it into the starting XI.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Dean Henderson (SHF) is in great form and should be your keeper.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Jack O’Connell (SHF), Rob Holding (ARS) and Maitland Niles (ARS) must be the players in your defence.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Norwood (SHF), Bukayo Saka (ARS), Granit Xhaka (ARS) and Joe Willock (ARS) can be the players in your midfield.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Eddie Nketiah (ARS), Lys Mousset (SHF) and Billie Sharp (SHF) should be the forwards.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Dean Henderson (SHF), Jack O’Connell (SHF), Rob Holding (ARS), Maitland Niles (ARS), Norwood (SHF), Bukayo Saka (ARS), Granit Xhaka (ARS) and Joe Willock (ARS), Eddie Nketiah (ARS), Lys Mousset (SHF), Billie Sharp (SHF).

Billie Sharp (SHF) should be kept as your captain while Joe Willock can be named as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2020 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).