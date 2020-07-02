Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online: Sheffield United will look to keep their European dream alive when they host Tottenham Hotspur in the latest round of Premier League fixtures. The match will be played at Bramall Lane on July 2, 2020 (Thursday). Just one point separates the two sides in the points table as Spurs are currently eighth with the Blades in tenth. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur in EPL 2019-20, can scroll down below. SHF vs TOT Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20.

Results have not gone Sheffield’s way since football’s restart from the coronavirus enforced break. Chris Wilder’s men are winless in the last four games, losing three of them while registering just one goal in the process. Dreaming of Champions League at one stage, the Blades have now fallen completely out of European spots with such a poor run and need to get a win today to get themselves back on track. Chasing Liverpool, Manchester City Requires Lot of Hard Work, Says Chelsea Manager Frank Lampard.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho’s men have started in a positive manner since the league’s resumption. Spurs are also involved the race for Europe and with UCL qualification looking out of reach, the North-Londoner’s will be hoping to push for Europa League places.

When is Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time Venue Details

The Premier League clash between Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Bramall on July 2, 2020 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 10:30 pm IST.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of Premier League 2019-20 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD to catch the live action of Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar as they are the official broadcasters of Star Sports. So Fans can tune in to Disney+ Hotstar app or Disney+ Hotstar website to watch the live streaming of the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2020 07:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).