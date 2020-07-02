Sheffield United (SHF) will host Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) in the latest round of Premier League fixtures. SHF vs TOT match will be played at Bramall Lane on July 2, 2020 (Thursday). Both teams are chasing qualification for Europe and a win today will help that cause. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur, EPL 2029-20, can scroll down below. MCI vs LIV Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20.

John Lundstram and Jack O'Connell are doubt for this game but the duo’s fitness will be assessed ahead of the game. The likes of Sander Berge and Billy Sharp are expected to return for this clash but their inclusion in the starting XI is highly doubtful while Dean Henderson and John Egan are expected to feature from the first whistle.

Spurs, on the other hand, have most of their squad available for this game. While the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks, Steven Bergwijn and Erik Lamela sat out the Derby against West Ham, some of them are expected to be included in the line-up, considering the frequency of the games.

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Hugo Lloris (TOT) must be your keeper for this game.

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Baldock (SHF), Serge Aurier (TOT) and Ben Davies (TOT) must be the players in your defence.

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – John Fleck (SHF), Norwood (SHF), Lucas Moura (TOT) and Giovani Lo Celso (TOT) can be picked as the midfielders.

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lys Mousset (SHF), McGoldrick (SHF) and Harry Kane (TOT) must be your strikers.

Harry Kane (TOT) must be kept as your captain while John Fleck (SHF) can be selected as your vice-captain.

