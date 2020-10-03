Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online: Chelsea are in a spot of bother at the moment with their 9th place in the league after being the most active club in the transfer window. Frank Lampard saw his side get knocked out in the EFL club by Tottenham Hotspur and their lethargic display against relegation candidate West Bromwich Albion last week caused alarm bells to ring. Crystal Palace can be a tricky side to face with their demolition of Manchester United on matchday 1 a testament to the levels they can hit. Chelsea are in desperate need to start from scratch and this is where Frank Lampard faces his toughest test yet. CHE vs CRY Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Football Match.

Billy Gilmour and Hakim Ziyech are now the only two first-team stars that are out for the Blues with the rest of the injured players attaining full fitness. Christian Pulisic is in line for his first game this season although he will likely start on the bench. Kai Havertz as the playmaker should help the team increase their attacking intent but it is the wings particularly the form of Mason Mount which is a cause of worry. New signing Edouard Mendy is all set to start between the posts for the Blues which should bring in some stability.

Gary Cahill, James Tomkins, Patrick van Aanholt, Nathan Ferguson and Connor Wickham are all ruled out for Crystal Palace which is a huge problem for Roy Hodgson. Michy Batshuayi cannot take part in the contest with Chelsea being his parent club. A spate of injuries means Cheikhou Kouyate will partner Mamadou Sakho at the heart of defence.

When is Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at Stamford Bridge on October 3 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can follow the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the match on television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Matches will also be live on online media platforms. Disney+ Hotstar, OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the match online for fans in India. Chelsea have won their last five meetings against Crystal Palace and with the visitors faced with an injury crisis, it is the hosts that look the favourites to secure all thee points.

