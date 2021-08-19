Slavia Prague will take on Legia Warsaw in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 playoff match. The clash will be played at the Eden Arena in Prague on August 19, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams will be aiming to take a step closer towards the group stages. Meanwhile, fans searching for Slavia Prague vs Legia Warsaw, UEL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Results: Benfica, Malmo, BSC Young Boys Edge Closer To Group Stages.

Slavia Prague faced Hungarian side Ferencvaros in their Champions League qualifier but ended up on the losing side. However, they have a chance to keep their European journey alive by making it to the group stages of the Europa League. Meanwhile, Legia Warsaw also lost in the Champions League qualifiers, falling against Croatian outfit Dinamo Zagreb across the two legs.

When is Slavia Prague vs Legia Warsaw, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Playoff Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Slavia Prague vs Legia Warsaw, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 playoff match will be played at the Eden Arena in Prague on August 20, 2021 (Friday). The game is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Slavia Prague vs Legia Warsaw, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Playoff Match?

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA competitions in India and is likely to telecast the Slavia Prague vs Legia Warsaw, UEL 2021-22 on its channels. However, it is not certain if the broadcasters will telecast UEL Playoff matches.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Slavia Prague vs Legia Warsaw, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Playoff Match?

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 live streaming can be available on online platforms as fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website as they are likely to provide the live streaming of Slavia Prague vs Legia Warsaw, UEL 2021-22 clash but it is not certain that stream of playoff games will be available.

