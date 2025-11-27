UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Aston Villa will face Young Boys at Villa Park this evening in the UEFA Europa League as Unai Emery’s squad looks to continue their impressive form in recent weeks. The team has won three out of their four European fixtures and another win could help them break into the top four in the standings. Opponents Young Boys are 22nd in the rankings and this is a big game for them as they look to salvage their group phase campaign. Aston Villa versus Young Boys will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecast on the Sony Sports network from 11:15 PM IST. Real Betis 2-0 Lyon, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Abde Ezzalzouli, Antony Find Net Each As Los Verdiblancos Earn Three Points.

Tyrone Mings and Andres Garcia will miss out for Aston Villa due to injuries. Donyell Malen will be leading the attack with Morgan Rogers slotting in behind him in the no 10 role. Jadon Sancho and Evann Guessand will be deployed on the wings. Ross Barkley gets a game in midfield where he will partner Lamare Bogarde.

Edimilson Fernandes, Zachary Athekame, and Facinet Conte are not part of the match day squad for Young Boys due to injuries, while Armin Gigovic is suspended. Chris Bedia will feature in a long striker role with Christian Fassnacht and Alan Virginius creating chances out wide. Alvyn Sanches will be the creative playmaker in midfield. Arsenal 3-1 Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Jurrien Timber, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli Score as Gunners Hand Bavarians First Defeat (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Aston Villa vs Young Boys Match Details

Match Aston Villa vs Young Boys Date Thursday, November 27 Time 11:15 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Villa Park, Birmingham Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming) When is Aston Villa vs Young Boys UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Aston Villa will look to get three points against Young Boys in the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 on Thursday, November 27. The Aston Villa vs Young Boys match will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, and starts at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Where to Get Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Young Boys UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the Aston Villa vs Young Boys live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. For the Aston Villa vs Young Boys online viewing options, read below. How to Watch Live Streaming of Aston Villa vs Young Boys UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Liv, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Europa League 2025-26 live streaming online in India. Viewers in India can tune in to the Sony Liv app and website to watch Aston Villa vs Young Boys live streaming online, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Aston Villa at home should have little difficulty securing a routine 2-0 win in this tie.

