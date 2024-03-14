Slavia Praha will host Italian giants AC Milan in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 16 fixture, with the tie at 2-4 in favour of Milan. The Rossoneri are second in the points table in Serie A with 59 points from 28 games. They cannot catch Inter Milan in the title race which leaves them with the Europa League as the top prize to win this season. They could have scored more goals in the first-leg to bury the contest but failure to do so has given their opposition an outside chance to progress. Slavia Praha versus AC Milan will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:15 pm. Atletico Madrid 2(3)-1(2) Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay Score As Los Colchoneros Prevail on Penalties.

El-Hadji Malick Diouf received his marching orders at the San Siro and hence he will not be available for Slavia Praha. Petr Sevcik and Christos Zafeiris also miss out for the home side with injuries. Mojmir Chytil starts up front in a 4-5-1 formation with the emphasis on playing counter-attacking brand of football. Lukas Masopust and Lukas Provod must play a key role in midfield.

Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud will return to the AC Milan starting eleven and the duo could have a huge impact on the game. Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be the attacking midfielder for the visitors while Christian Pulisic completes the front four. Ismail Bennacer and Tijjani Reijnders will sit back and dictate the tempo of the play in central midfield. Simon Kjaer and Fikayo Tomori complete the central defensive pairing. Serie A 2023-24: Lazio Announces Giovanni Martusciello as Replacement For Outgoing Head Coach Maurizio Sarri.

When is Slavia Praha vs AC Milan, UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Football Match?

Slavia Praha will host AC Milan in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League 2023-24 round of 16 tie on Thursday, March 14. The match will be played at the Fortuna Arena in Czech Republic and it starts at 11:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Slavia Praha vs AC Milan, UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2023-24. Fans can watch the round of 16 second leg showdown between Slavia Praha vs AC Milan on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. For Slavia Praha vs AC Milan live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Slavia Praha vs AC Milan, UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Slavia Praha vs AC Milanmatch on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. AC Milan enter this contest with a 4-2 lead and will most likely advance to the next stage.

