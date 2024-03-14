Atletico Madrid has now made it to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. The match between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan was an intense one. Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay were the ones to score for Atletico Madrid. Federico Dimarco scored from Inter's side. Inter Milan came into the second leg with the advantage but Atletico Madrid made a comeback and matched the scoreline. As the match went into penalties Atletico Madrid scored all of their penalties but Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan missed on a penalty with a disaster shot which lost the match for Inter. FC Porto Manager Sergio Conceicao Accuses Arsenal Coach Mikel Arteta of Allegedly Insulting His Family During UCL 2023-24 Clash.

Atletico Madrid Advance on Penalties

Oblak the hero for Atleti ❤️🤍#UCL pic.twitter.com/CTCDiukYJz— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 13, 2024

