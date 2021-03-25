Spain will begin their World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign when they host Greece on matchday 1 of the Group B encounter. The European Qualifying clash will be played at the Los Carmenes Stadium in Granada on March 25, 2021 (late Thursday night). Both teams will be aiming for a winning start to their qualifying campaign. Meanwhile, fans searching for Spain vs Greece, European Qualifiers can scroll down below. Sergio Ramos in Doubt For UCL 2020-21 Encounter With Fresh Injury Concerns.

Spain will be without star defender Sergio Ramos after the Real Madrid skipper picked up a fresh injury before the international break began. Luis Enrique has called up Barcelona starlet Pedri for the first time and could had the 18-year-old his debut. The Greek side will also include a first-call-up in Arsenal defender Dinos Mavropanos after impressing while on loan at Stuttgart.

When is Spain vs Greece, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Spain vs Greece clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers clash will be played at the Los Carmenes Stadium in Granada on March 26, 2021 (Friday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Spain vs Greece, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD or Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch live telecast of Spain vs Greece on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Spain vs Greece, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Spain vs Greece, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

