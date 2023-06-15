Spain face Italy in the second semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League with the winner of the match taking on Croatia in the finals of this season’s campaign. Italy, who are currently the defending European champions and were knocked out of the World Cup, have once again bounced back in style, and winning the Nations League will give the squad and manager Roberto Mancini a lot of confidence. The Italians have a poot track record against Spain though which is a problem. Luis de la Fuente oversees Spain and it is one of the most important games in his short reign. Spain is a declining force in world football and for a side never short of quality players in its ranks, it is time they climb up the ladder. Spain versus Italy will be telecasted on Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:15 AM IST. Lionel Messi on the Scoresheet As Argentina Beat Australia 2–0 in a Friendly Fixture in Beijing.

Alvaro Morata leads the attack for Spain with Marco Asensio behind him as a playmaker, a role he rarely featured in during his Real Madrid days. Rodri was instrumental in Manchester City winning thr treble and he will play a key role in midfield against Italy. Gavi and Dani Olmo on the wings will join the attack to make a front four for Spain.

Federico Chiesa is back in action for Italy and he will slot in on the right wing. Mateo Retegui will play as the lone striker while Lorenzo Pellegrini completing the front three. Jorginho did not have the best of season at club leven but remains the anchor man for Italy in midfield. Marco Verratti and Nicolo Barella will also feature in the middle and the trio certainly give the edge to Italy in this department.

When Is Spain vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2023 Semi-Final? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Spain vs Italy UEFA Nations League 2023 semi-final match will take place on June 16, 2023 (Friday). The match will be played at the De Grolsch Veste and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Spain vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2023 Semi-Final Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Spain vs Italy UEFA Nations League semi-final match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten and Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to live telecast. Lionel Messi Drops Hint Of Extending His International Career Till FIFA World Cup 2026: Report.

Is Spain vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2023 Semi-Final Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow Spain vs Italy, UEFA National League 2023 semi-final match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio users can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming of the football match. This match will very well be decided on penalties with both the teams not creating much chances in regulation time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2023 09:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).