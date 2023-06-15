Lionel Messi showed his brilliance once again as Argentina beat Australia 2-0 in a friendly match that saw them continue their winning form. Lionel Messi produced a sensational strike to help Argentina take the lead in a friendly match against Australia. The 35-year-old scored the fastest goal in less than two minutes. Being a friendly match, the 2022 FIFA World Cup Winners added another goal in the 68th minute when German Pezzella found the ball into the back of the net. Lionel Messi Drops Hint Of Extending His International Career Till FIFA World Cup 2026: Report.

Argentina Beat Australia 2-0

Messi's lightning-fast goal & Pezzela seal friendly win for Argentina 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/mTUCZz1vtJ — 433 (@433) June 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)