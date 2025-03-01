Borussia Dortmund struggling to stay competitive in the Bundesliga 2024-25 season stand 10th in the league standings and could miss out on the European competitions failing to break into the top six. They will be against 15th placed St Pauli next who is also struggling to stay away from the relegation zone after 23 matches. The match will be played at Millerntor-Stadion – home of St Pauli. Interestingly, St Pauli has poor home record this season while Dortmund struggled on away grounds. Bayern Munich Fans Protest Against PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi in UEFA Champions League 2024–25.

Both sides will look for a win for different reasons as St Pauli has just a four-point lead over 16th place VFC Bochum while Dortmund will aim for a place in the top four. Both sides even has contrasting form at the moment with St Pauli losing three games in a row with out scoring a goal and Dortmund managing to record a win after few losses. Though Borussia Dortmund has 16 wins and four draws in the last 23 meetings against the St Pauli, the side will be without their key players, making the game balanced. Yet the poor offensive form of St Pauli could hand Borussia side an slight advantage in the game. Check out the St Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund match details and viewing options below.

When is St Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Borussia Dortmund will look to win as many matches as possible to challenge for the top four position in the league and will face St Pauli next. The St Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund match will be played at Millerntor-Stadion and is scheduled at 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of St Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the St Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund match on Sony Network channels as they are the official broadcasters for Bundesliga 2024-25 in the country. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD or other Sony Sports channels to catch the live action on their TV sets. Bundesliga 2024–25: Bayern Munich Extends Lead to 11 Points After 3–1 Comeback Win Against Stuttgart.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of St Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Network will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2023-25 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online St Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund match. While it should be an easy game for Borussia Dortmund, their current concerning form might affect their performance in the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2025 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).