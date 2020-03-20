Sunil Chhetri Confident of Beating Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at Carrom

Sunil Chhetri, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty)

The football scene across the globe has come to a standstill due to the pandemic situation caused by a coronavirus. The footballer is back home waiting for the things to get settled and the football season to resume. Most of the football stars including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and others are now finding time to do things that they would have wanted to do. Now, India’s Sunil Chhetri who is also in a lockdown conducted a question and answer session with the fans where he revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at carrom. Sunil Chhetri Workout & Diet: Here's The Fitness Secret of Indian Football Team Captain (Watch Videos).

Sunil Chhetri answered a lot of questions but there was one question which read, “Excluding football, what could you beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi at?” The Indian football captain’s said that he was assuming that the two are really bad at carrom. “I'm strictly assuming they're really bad at this. I think I could beat both of them at it,” read Chhetri’s answer. Check out the tweet below:

I'm strictly assuming they're really bad at this. I think I could beat the both of them at it. https://t.co/4VMjuXW1z0 pic.twitter.com/9v8XdXGEXy — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 20, 2020

Sunil Chettri answered several other questions which also included that he would want to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore if given a chance to play in the Indian Premier League. The answer would have surely impressed Virat Kohli and the fans of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Prior to this, Sunil Chhetri had posted a tweet on creating awareness to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus. He had asked the fans to wash their hands and maintain personal hygiene.