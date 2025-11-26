UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Real Madrid have a crucial tie coming up in the Champions League as they face Olympiacos in an away tie this evening. The Los Blancos have not been in the best of forms in recent weeks with two draws in the La Liga and defeat suffered against Liverpool in their last European tie. Manager Xabi Alonso is facing his first real test as the manager of Real Madrid and he must find ways to steady their ship. Opponents Olympiacos are yet to win a game in the group phase and this is a must win tie for the them. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Chelsea Beat Barcelona, Manchester City Lose to Bayer Leverkusen.

Alexandros Paschalakis and Konstantinos Angelakis miss out for Olympiacos due to injuries. Ayoub El Kaabi will be the target man in the final third with Chiquinho featuring in the no 10 role. Gelson Martins and Daniel Podence will look to use their pace and creativity to create chances out wide. Dani Garcia will pair up with Christos Mouzakitis in central midfield for the home side.

Real Madrid have a few big names missing in Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and Franco Mastantuono due to injuries. Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe should form the two man forward line with Jude Bellingham as the attacking midfielder behind them. Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler, and Federico Valverde will be part of the midfield unit.

Olympiacos vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Olympiacos vs Real Madrid Date Thursday, November 27 Time 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Karaiskakis Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2, 3, 4 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Olympiacos vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Olympiacos is set to face off against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on November 27. The Olympiacos vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at Karaiskakis Stadium in Greece and will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Points Table Updated: Bayern Munich in Top Spot, Arsenal Second.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Olympiacos vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Olympiacos vs Real Madrid live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2, 3 and 4 TV channels. For the Olympiacos vs Real Madrid online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Olympiacos vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Olympiacos vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Olympiacos will struggle to match up with Real Madrid’s intensity in this tie and should secure an easy win.

