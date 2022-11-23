The mighty Swiss team will be making their fifth consecutive appearance in the World Cup. Till now Switzerland have played in 11 World Cups and has performed amazingly well in many of them. They reached the quarterfinals three times in 1934, 1938, and 1954, but in recent years they haven't been so fortunate, as they struggle to get past the round of 16. Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin has named his 26-man squad for Qatar, which will be missing some faces after the retirement of Stephan Lichtsteiner and Valon Behrami. On goal as always will be Mönchengladbach’s No.01 keeper Yann Sommer. On defence will be his fellow man Nico Elvedi along with Manchester City’s Manuel Akanji and Ricardo Rodriguez will be filling the wider position in the back line. Spain Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Team ESP Schedule & Players to Watch Out For in Football WC

The midfield will consist of Arsenal FC vice-captain Granit Xhaka, who will be leading the Swiss side in World Cup, and alongside him, Xherdan Shaqiri to introduce a significant threat to the opponents. In attack, Yakin has many options to choose from including, Monaco's striker Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic, and the 24-year-old Ruben Vargas.

Switzerland is in Group G in the 2022 World Cup group stage along with Brazil, Serbia, and Cameroon. It will surely be a difficult task facing Brazil in the group stages but Yakin’s men are heading into the World Cup with five consecutive wins in friendly matches including, Spain, Portugal, and Ghana. Having played the South American giants and Serbia in the previous edition, they have an idea to overcome the group stage, but will they be able to get past the round of 16 after not being able to do so in the past seven times?

Switzerland schedule at FIFA 2022 World Cup: Group G Fixtures

Date Fixtures November 24, 2022 Switzerland vs Cameroon November 28, 2022 Switzerland vs Brazil December 3, 2022 Serbia vs Switzerland

Switzerland players to watch out at FIFA World Cup 2022

Xherdan Shaqiri Granit Xhaka Fabian Schar Ricardo Rodriguez Breel Embolo

Switzerland 2022 World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer(Borussia Monchengladbach), Jonas Omlin(Montpellier), Gregor Kobel(Dortmund), Philipp Kohn(Salzburg).

Defenders: Ricardo Rodriguez(Torino), Fabian Schar(Newcastle United), Manuel Akanji(Manchester City), Nico Elvedi(Borussia Monchengladbach), Silvan Widmer(Mainz 05), Eray Comert(Valencia).

Midfielders: Xherdan Shaqiri(Chicago Fire), Granit Xhaka(Arsenal), Remo Freuler(Nottingham Forest), Denis Zakaria(Chelsea), Djibril Sow(Eintracht Frankfurt), Renato Steffen(Lugano), Fabian Frei(Basel), Michel Aebischer(Bologna), Ardon Jashari(Luzern), Edimilson Fernandes(Mainz), Fabian Rieder(Young Boys).

Forwards: Breel Embolo(Monaco), Ruben Vargas(Augsburg), Noah Okafor(RB Salzburg), Haris Seferovic(Galatasaray), Christian Fassnacht(Young Boys).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2022 12:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).