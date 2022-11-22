Spain’s boss Luis Enrique has picked his ideal 26-man roster for the 2022 World Cup and are set for their 12th consecutive appearance. Spain will be representing Group E along with Germany, Costa Rica, and Japan. A relatively easy group for the Spaniards to qualify for the next round as they will aim to win their second FIFA World Cup, winning the first in 2010. Luis Enrique has chosen a young, talented, and dynamic squad for the competition, and many of them will be playing in their first World Cup. PSG defender Sergio Ramos will not be seen in Qatar, wearing the Red for the first time since 2006. There will also be a major missing of the Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara as he has not been selected. The Barcelona trio Pedri, Gavi, and Fati are among the hottest prospects in the game right now, and along with them the veteran, Sergio Busquets, Alvaro Morata, Azpilicueta, and Koke will be seen. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Video Collage After Reaching 500 Million Instagram Followers, Writes ‘You Are Part of My Story’ (Check Post

Since lifting their first World Cup in 2010, Spain has been struggling in the tournament. Getting knocked out in the round of 16 in the previous edition and not being able to qualify for the round before that. Luis Enrique’s side is the new face of Spain, far more straightforward, and possesses a significant amount of threat considering the young and dynamic players eager to prove themselves.

Spain schedule at FIFA 2022 World Cup: Group E Fixtures

Date Fixtures November 23, 2022 Spain vs Costa Rica November 28, 2022 Spain vs Germany December 2, 2022 Spain vs Japan

Spain Players to Watch Out At FIFA World Cup 2022

Pablo Sarabia Ferran Torres Ansu Fati Pedri Carlos Soler

Spain 2022 World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Club), Robert Sanchez (Brighton), David Raya (Brentford)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Hugo Guillamon (Valencia), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Jose Gaya (Valencia)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodrigo (Manchester City), Gavi (Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Valencia), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pedri (Barcelona), Koke (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards: Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Yeremi Pino (Villarreal), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Pablo Sarabia (PSG), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

