Tottenham Hotspur were knocked out of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 after their fixture against Rennes was postponed. Spurs had reportedly told UEFA that they would not be able to compete against Rennes due to a number of their players and support staff members testing positive for COVID-19. However, with the UEFA failing to find a suitable date for this match within the December 31 deadline, the match has been called off as a forfeit and Rennes has been awarded a 3-0 win and would thus proceed to the next stage of the competition.

The French side had reportedly travelled to London after which Spurs made it clear to the UEFA that the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in their camp would not make it difficult for them to take part in this game. Rennes, who were already sitting on top of Group G thus would move to the knockout stage with Vitesse in the second spot. UEFA in a statement, said, "The Chairman of the UEFA Appeals Body took the following decision: To declare the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Stade Rennais FC, that was initially scheduled to be played on 9 December 2021, as forfeited by Tottenham Hotspur FC, who is therefore deemed to have lost the match 0-3 in accordance with Annex J.3.1 to the Regulations of the UEFA Europa Conference League (2021/22 Season)."

Following this decision, a Spurs official was quoted as saying by Evening Standard, "We are disappointed by the ruling of the UEFA Appeals Body and the refusal to allow more time for the match to be rescheduled. We have to accept this ruling, however, and our focus now turns to the competitions we remain in.”

Antonio Conte's side sit at the seventh spot on the Premier League table after a closely-contested 2-2 draw against Liverpool in their last match.

