Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have 17 points each in the English Premier League and both the clubs meet in London this evening with an eye to push up the points table. Spurs were briefly part of the top four but just two wins in their last five matches has pushed them to the 6th spot. Opponents Manchester United on the other hand had a brilliant October run after a disastrous start. Their three game winning streak in the league came to an end against Nottingham Forest in their last match and will keen to make amends here. Cristiano Ronaldo Predicts Arsenal Can Win EPL 2025-26 Title, Former Manchester United Legend Rules Out Red Devils From English Premier League Race.

Radu Dragusin, Ben Davies, Kota Takai, Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray, and Dominic Solanke will be the players to miss out for Tottenham Hotspur. Mohammed Kudus however is set to be included in the squad since he has recovered. Richarlison, Xavi Simons, and Mohammed Kudus will be part of the front three. Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr, and Palhinha will feature in the midfield three.

Manchester United will likely go for Matheus Cunha in place of Benjamin Sesko as the false nine. Mason Mount will be part of the starting eleven due to his impressive work rate and will partner Bryan Mbeumo as the attacking midfielders. Casemiro has been in fine form and will feature alongside Bruno Fernandes in a midfield double pivot. Diogo Dalot has come under heavy criticism for his performances in recent weeks but will keep his spot in the team.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United EPL 2025-26 Match Details

Match Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Date November 8 Time 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur will play host to Manchester United for a Premier League 2025-26 match on Saturday, November 8. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Man United EPL 2025-26 match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, and commences at 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Manchester United 4-2 Brighton, Premier League 2025-26: Bryan Mbeumo Hits Brace as Red Devils Move Into Top Four on Points Table.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United live telecast viewing option will be available on the Star Sports Select HD TV channels. For Tottenham Hotspur vs Man United online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Spurs at home make up for a dominant team and they will find a way to secure a 2-1 win.

