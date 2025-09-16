UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Tottenham Hotspur have made a bright start to their English Premier League campaign with three wins out of four, climbing to the third spot in the points table. They open their European campaign today with a home game against Villarreal. The London based club secured a place in the UEFA Champions League after defeating Manchester United in the Europa League final, not letting their terrible Premier League form deter them from missing out on Europe. Opponents Villarreal are considered one of the top sides in Spain but head into this fixture on the back of a defeat suffered at the hands of Atletico Madrid which is a problem. UCL 2025–26: Mikel Arteta Urges Arsenal To Rewrite UEFA Champions League History Ahead of Athletic Club Clash.

James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski are out for the foreseeable future for Tottenham Hotspur while the likes of Kota Takai, Radu Dragusin, and Dominic Solanke are also on the treatment table. Richarlison will be the focal point in attack with Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons on the wings. Palhinha and Rodrigo Bentancur will battle it out in midfield for the home side.

Villareal will go with a 4-4-2 formation with Ayoze Perez and Georges Mikautadze forming the strike partnership. Nicolas Pepe and Alberto Moleiro will use their pace to try and create chances for the forward line from the wings. Dani Parejo and Pape Gueye will sit deep and orchestrate play from central midfield.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal Date Wednesday, September 17 Time 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur is back in the UCL and they will clash with Villareal in their opening match of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, September 17. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England and it will start at 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). UCL 2025–26: Xabi Alonso Eyes Extra Motivation As Real Madrid Begin Campaign Against Marseille, Says ‘History of the Santiago Bernabeu Makes It Even More Motivating’.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal, live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. For Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal, online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Tottenham Hotspur at home should show enough quality to secure a win in their opening game

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2025 07:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).